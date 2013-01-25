ñol

UPDATE: Bank of America Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services to Neutral on Valuation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 11:56 AM | 1 min read
Bank of America downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
JBHT
from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $66.00 to $71.00. Bank of America noted, "We are lowering our rating on JBHT to Neutral from Buy. With the shares up 12% year-to-date (and 6.5% yesterday), they are trading at 22x our revised 2013 EPS estimate, the top of its 13x-22x historical trading range. We are increasing our 2013 EPS estimate 4%, to $3.08 from $2.97, and our target multiple to 23x (from 22x), which raises our objective to $71 (from $66), providing 5% upside potential." J.B. Hunt Transport Services closed at $67.57 on Thursday.

