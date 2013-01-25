UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Juniper Networks

In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Juniper Networks

JNPR

, and raised its price target from $21.00 to $25.00. Jefferies noted, “Juniper's Q4 results were better-than-expected, particularly in light of the poor performance from APAC and U.S. Federal sales. March quarter guidance was a little light on revenue and in-line with expectations on EPS. We're not concerned as we believe the organization has established a pattern of providing overly conservative projections – Q1 will be the fifth quarter in a row in this regard.” Juniper Networks closed on Thursday at $21.50.