UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on A.O. Smith Corporation

In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on A.O. Smith Corporation

AOS

, and raised its price target from $68.00 to $80.00. Jefferies noted, “Further to our earlier Initial Take note, we believe the conference call's details of current business trends support our view that 2013 NA guidance is conservative. We are raising our forecasts above the guidance level and increasing our target price to $80.” A.O. Smith Corporation closed on Thursday at $69.27.