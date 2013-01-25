UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Hold Rating, Raises PT on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Hold rating on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

JBHT

, and raised its price target from $63.00 to $70.00. Jefferies noted, “JBHT shares climbed 6.5% Thursday following its inline 4Q EPS report. Intermodal volumes and margins were both better than expected, easing concerns over a tough freight quarter industry-wide. Valuation keeps us on Hold, although the shares are never cheap.” J.B. Hunt Transport Services closed on Thursday at $67.57.