ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Miller Tabak Upgrades Panera Bread to Buy Ahead of Earnings

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 10:27 AM | 29 seconds read
Miller Tabak upgraded Panera Bread
PNRA
from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $187.00 to $190.00. Miller Tabak commented, "We upgrade shares of Panera Bread (PNRA) to Buy (from Hold) ahead of the company's 4Q12 (December) earnings release on February 5. We still consider PNRA's top-line growth prospects one of the best in the industry, and contend a mix of positive traffic, judicious menu price increases, and potential changes in the menu mix will support not only top-line growth, but also margin xpansion." Panera Bread closed at $155.02 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Miller TabakAnalyst ColorUpgradesIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings