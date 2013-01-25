ñol

UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Hold Rating, Raises PT on Quality Systems

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 10:27 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Hold rating on Quality Systems
QSII
, and slightly raised its price target from $16.00 to $17.00. Jefferies noted, “Shares ended a very volatile day roughly where they began. Promises of cross-selling and some low expectations going into the print offset a significant deterioration in F3Q fundamentals. Opportunities in QSII's addressable markets remain robust, but they will require a significant change in selling strategy and success to capitalize. This shift will occur while headwinds in the space are expected to stiffen. We remain cautious.” Quality Systems closed on Thursday at $18.97.

