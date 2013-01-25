ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Maxim Integrated Products

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 9:57 AM | 30 seconds read
In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Maxim Integrated Products
MXIM
, and raised its price target from $33.00 to $38.00. Jefferies noted, “MXIM posted a $0.01 beat for both DecQ results and the MarQ outlook. In 2013, we expect MXIM's 8%-17% P/E valuation gap to its peers to close as new products in handsets and autos, and exposure to Samsung enables it to outgrow its peers for the 3rd yr in a row. MXIM is one of our top picks for 2013.” Maxim Integrated Products closed on Thursday at $30.99.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: JefferiesAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings