UPDATE: Citigroup Downgrades Janus Capital Group to Sell on Structural and Valuation Issues

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 8:27 AM | 29 seconds read
Citigroup downgraded Janus Capital Group
JNS
from Neutral to Sell, price target lowered from $8.00 to $7.75. Citigroup commented, "Three reasons: 1) we think investors are overly sanguine on JNS's flow recovery prospects, with 4Q reinforcing many challenges for the franchise; 2) despite headline beat, underlying operating leverage remains elusive (and still disappointing on a core basis) – a trend likely to persist into 2013-14, we believe, even as markets trend higher; and, 3) valuation mismatch, particularly given limited strategic flexibility and platform positioning." Janus Capital Group closed at $9.65 on Thursday.

