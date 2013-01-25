ñol

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades KLA-Tencor Corporation to Hold on Limited Downside

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 7:53 AM | 29 seconds read
Deutsche Bank upgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation
KLAC
from Sell to Hold and raised the price target from $41.00 to $56.00. Deutsche Bank said, "While concerns about 28nm bookings peak could continue to remain an overhang on shares, we expect strong balance sheet (~$1.8B net cash), dividend yield (~3% at current levels) and dominant position in process control to limit share price downside. Given the improving logic/20nm foundry spending outlook as well as upside to 2013/14 capex expectations, we upgrade shares to Hold, raise price target to $56." KLA-Tencor Corporation closed at $51.97 on Thursday.

