UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades QLogic Corporation to Equal-Weight; Server Weakness Priced In

Morgan Stanley upgraded QLogic Corporation

QLGC

from Underweight to Equal-weight. Morgan Stanley commented, "We believe QLogic's business fundamentals hit a positive inflection point highlighted by the positive F3Q pre-announcement, better than seasonal March guidance, and product driven catalysts that are beginning to contribute to revenue growth. The improving trends along with $5/share of cash (nearly 50% of the current market cap) limit downside risk in our opinion, therefore we move to Equal-weight from Underweight. We would become more positive with improvements in underlying server demand." QLogic Corporation closed at $10.82 on Thursday.