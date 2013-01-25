ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades QLogic Corporation to Equal-Weight; Server Weakness Priced In

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 7:46 AM | 29 seconds read
Morgan Stanley upgraded QLogic Corporation
QLGC
from Underweight to Equal-weight. Morgan Stanley commented, "We believe QLogic's business fundamentals hit a positive inflection point highlighted by the positive F3Q pre-announcement, better than seasonal March guidance, and product driven catalysts that are beginning to contribute to revenue growth. The improving trends along with $5/share of cash (nearly 50% of the current market cap) limit downside risk in our opinion, therefore we move to Equal-weight from Underweight. We would become more positive with improvements in underlying server demand." QLogic Corporation closed at $10.82 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Morgan StanleyAnalyst ColorUpgradesPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings