ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: RS Platou Markets Downgrades Noble Corporation to Neutral on Valuation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 7:44 AM | 24 seconds read
RS Platou Markets downgraded Noble Corporation
NE
from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $48.00 to $42.00. RS Platou Markets commented, "Noble Corp (NE) will realize material revenue growth in coming years, but we think it will be difficult for NE to meet current Street expectations as the combination of escalating opex and operational challenges eats into margins. As a result, we downgrade to Neutral." Noble Corporatio closed at $37.46 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: RS Platou MarketsAnalyst ColorDowngradesPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings