UPDATE: RS Platou Markets Downgrades Noble Corporation to Neutral on Valuation

RS Platou Markets downgraded Noble Corporation

NE

from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $48.00 to $42.00. RS Platou Markets commented, "Noble Corp (NE) will realize material revenue growth in coming years, but we think it will be difficult for NE to meet current Street expectations as the combination of escalating opex and operational challenges eats into margins. As a result, we downgrade to Neutral." Noble Corporatio closed at $37.46 on Thursday.