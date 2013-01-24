ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Dillard's to Outperform on Spending Shift Exposure

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 2:25 PM | 1 min read
Credit Suisse upgraded Dillard's
DDS
from Neutral to Outperform. Credit Suisse noted, "Over the past few years, we have become more and more impressed by the Dillard's strategy, and during the past year, it became one of our more favored stocks with a Neutral rating. After nearly two decades of decline, it was one of the first department stores to truly address its store base and shutter underperforming locations. In the mid-2000's, it also began to control its inventory levels for the first time in years. Around the same time, it started to focus on directing its capex dollars and merchandising efforts towards key "FAB" (footwear/accessories/beauty) categories of merchandise. The result has been a much more efficient company with a lower cost structure, and for the first time since the late '90's, a three year streak of positive same store sales." Dillard's closed at $81.04 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Credit SuisseAnalyst ColorUpgradesIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings