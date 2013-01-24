ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Methanex Corporation to Outperform Following Gas Agreement

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 1:39 PM | 30 seconds read
Raymond James upgraded Methanex Corporation
MEOH
from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $34.00 to $38.00. Raymond James commented, "Late yesterday, Methanex announced it has secured a long-term (10-year) natural gas supply agreement with Chesapeake Energy (CHK-NYSE) to procure all of the gas necessary for its Louisiana methanol project. … [W]e believe that Methanex's ability to secure a long-term, methanol-linked, natural gas contract is a momentous company event, one that greatly enhances our visibility into the company's future capacity growth and commensurate margins." Methanex Corporation closed at $32.29 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Raymond JamesAnalyst ColorUpgradesIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings