Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Extra Space Storage Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Extra Space Storage EXR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $146.12, a high estimate of $168.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.4%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Extra Space Storage among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $152.00 $138.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $168.00 $149.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $115.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $155.00 $120.00 Steve Manaker Stifel Lowers Buy $165.00 $185.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $119.00 $155.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $145.00 $165.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $115.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Extra Space Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Extra Space Storage's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Extra Space Storage: A Closer Look

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 2,400 self-storage properties in 41 states, with over 180 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Financial Milestones: Extra Space Storage's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Extra Space Storage's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.94% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Extra Space Storage's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extra Space Storage's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extra Space Storage's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Extra Space Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

