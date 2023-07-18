Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Intl Game Tech: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Intl Game Tech IGT and raise its price target from $32.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Intl Game Tech are trading up 0.58% over the last 24 hours, at $32.90 per share.

A move to $35.00 would account for a 6.38% increase from the current share price.

About Intl Game Tech

International Game Technology PLC is a gaming company that delivers entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels. The company's operating segments include Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting.. It generates maximum revenue from the Global Lottery segment. Global Lottery segment provides lottery products and services to governmental organizations through operating contracts, facilities management contracts, lottery management agreements, and product sales contracts. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.