Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Pfizer: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Pfizer PFE and lower its price target from $50.00 to $44.00.

Shares of Pfizer are trading up 1.19% over the last 24 hours, at $42.42 per share.

A move to $44.00 would account for a 3.72% increase from the current share price.

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 vaccine sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.