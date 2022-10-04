Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Warner Bros.Discovery: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Warner Bros.Discovery WBD and lower its price target from $19.00 to $16.00.

Shares of Warner Bros.Discovery are trading up 3.56% over the last 24 hours, at $12.38 per share.

A move to $16.00 would account for a 29.29% increase from the current share price.

About Warner Bros.Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, the result of combining two large media firms, is one of the largest media firms in the world with tremendous scale and reach. The new company owns some of the biggest global networks including HBO, Discovery, CNN, and TLC and well-known franchises like Superman, Rick and Morty, and Game of Thrones. The firm's content production studios include Warner Bros., HBO, Discovery Studios, DC Films, and Cartoon Network Studios. The company operates two major streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

