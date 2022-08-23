Mizuho Maintains Buy Rating for Zoom Video Comms: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Zoom Video Comms ZM and lower its price target from $190.00 to $120.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Comms are trading down 15.35% over the last 24 hours, at $82.48 per share.

A move to $120.00 would account for a 45.48% increase from the current share price.

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

