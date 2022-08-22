HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Vera Therapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Vera Therapeutics VERA and raise its price target from $35.00 to $36.00.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics are trading down 1.88% over the last 24 hours, at $18.25 per share.

A move to $36.00 would account for a 97.26% increase from the current share price.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator and a proliferation-inducing ligand, which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.