Maxim Group Maintains Buy Rating for VerifyMe: Here's What You Need To Know

Maxim Group has decided to maintain its Buy rating of VerifyMe VRME and lower its price target from $10.00 to $7.00.

Shares of VerifyMe are trading down 4.24% over the last 24 hours, at $1.58 per share.

A move to $7.00 would account for a 343.04% increase from the current share price.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe Inc is a technology solutions company based in the United States. It markets a broad patent portfolio that includes patents in the field of authenticating products, people, and financial transactions. In the areas of authentication and serialization of physical goods, the company offers clients the following products as anti-counterfeit systems: RainbowSecure, VeriPAS supply chain serialization, track and trace technology; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator; VerifyMe Beeper; VerifyMe Web. The company serves a diverse set of markets including pharmaceutical companies, high-end retailers, the gaming industry, and governments worldwide.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.