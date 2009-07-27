Binswanger and The Flynn Company to Market WL Homes Bankruptcy Liquidation Properties

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwire - July 27, 2009) - The Trustee for the Chapter 7 liquidation of certain assets of WL Homes has named Binswanger and The Flynn Company as marketing advisors for the disposition process.
WL Homes is the corporate parent of John Laing Homes, formerly one of the largest home builders in the United States. Known for building high-quality residential projects, John Laing Homes traditionally developed tasteful neighborhoods in superior demographic locations. There are over thirty locations, comprised largely of approved building lots and finished and partially-finished homes in locations in California, Colorado, Texas, Utah, and Maryland. The marketing and bid process are being run according to a strict timeline with a bid deadline on August 17th, 2009.
The properties are being offered individually, in groups, or in the aggregate. To access a list of available properties and detailed bid instructions, interested investors can go to: http://wlhomesliquidation.com.
Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., Binswanger is an international full-service real estate organization with offices worldwide throughout the U.S.A., Canada, Mexico and South America, the U.K. and Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
The Flynn Company is a Philadelphia-based, full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in brokerage, management and development.
