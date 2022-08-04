Goldman Sachs Downgrades Paymentus Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating of Paymentus Holdings PAY to Neutral with a price target of $16.00, changing its price target from $19.00 to $16.00.

Shares of Paymentus Holdings are trading down 27.66% over the last 24 hours, at $13.10 per share.

A move to $16.00 would account for a 22.14% increase from the current share price.

About Paymentus Holdings

Paymentus Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The platform provides billers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences powered by an omni-channel payment infrastructure that allows consumers to pay bills using their preferred payment type and channel.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.