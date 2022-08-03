Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for DuPont de Nemours: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of DuPont de Nemours DD and lower its price target from $93.00 to $72.00.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours are trading down 1.57% over the last 24 hours, at $57.65 per share.

A move to $72.00 would account for a 24.89% increase from the current share price.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics and communication, automotive, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex, which tend to have a wide range of applications across multiple industries.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

