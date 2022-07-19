Where Chipotle Mexican Grill Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average price target of $1748.08 with a high of $2000.00 and a low of $1335.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Chipotle Mexican Grill over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 6.53% from the previous average price target of $1870.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

