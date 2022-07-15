Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for MercadoLibre: Here's What You Need To Know

Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of MercadoLibre MELI and lower its price target from $1200.00 to $1000.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre are trading up 3.77% over the last 24 hours, at $680.38 per share.

A move to $1000.00 would account for a 46.98% increase from the current share price.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, connecting a network of more than 140 million active users and 1 million active sellers across its 18-country footprint. The company also operates a host of complementary businesses, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.