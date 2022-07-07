Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for Global E Online: Here's What You Need To Know

Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Global E Online GLBE and raise its price target from $25.00 to $30.00.

Shares of Global E Online are trading up 3.93% over the last 24 hours, at $24.58 per share.

A move to $30.00 would account for a 22.06% increase from the current share price.

About Global E Online

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. It offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. It localizes the shopper experience in an effort to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.