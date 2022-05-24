B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Rating for Big Lots: Here's What You Need To Know

B of A Securities has decided to maintain its Underperform rating of Big Lots BIG and lower its price target from $31.00 to $25.00.

Shares of Big Lots are trading down 7.49% over the last 24 hours, at $25.06 per share.

A move to $25.00 would account for a 0.24% decrease from the current share price.

About Big Lots

Big Lots Inc is principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, consumables, soft home products, hard home products, furniture, electronics and accessories, and seasonal products. The company sources the merchandise from traditional and close-out channels. In addition to merchandise, the company sells gift cards, issues merchandise credits, and more. The company operates stores throughout the United States, with around one-third of its stores in California, Texas, Ohio, and Florida.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.