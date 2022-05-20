QQQ
Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for MongoDB: Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 12:55 PM | 1 min read

Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of MongoDB MDB and lower its price target from $410.00 to $330.00.

Shares of MongoDB are trading up 1.26% over the last 24 hours, at $248.41 per share.

A move to $330.00 would account for a 32.84% increase from the current share price.

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

