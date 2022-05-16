Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Cisco Systems: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Cisco Systems CSCO and lower its price target from $73.00 to $72.00.

Shares of Cisco Systems are trading down 0.14% over the last 24 hours, at $49.49 per share.

A move to $72.00 would account for a 45.48% increase from the current share price.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The secure, agile networks business contains switching, routing, and wireless solutions. The hybrid work division has products for collaboration and contact center needs. The end-to-end security group has products spanning a variety of threat prevention necessities. The Internet for the future division has routed optical networks, silicon, and optics. Optimized application experiences offer solutions such as full stack observability. Services are Cisco's technical support and advanced services offerings. In collaboration with Cisco's initiative on growing software and services, its revenue model is focused on increasing subscriptions and recurring sales.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.