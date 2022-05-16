QQQ
Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Cisco Systems: Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 12:04 PM | 1 min read

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Cisco Systems CSCO and lower its price target from $73.00 to $72.00.

Shares of Cisco Systems are trading down 0.14% over the last 24 hours, at $49.49 per share.

A move to $72.00 would account for a 45.48% increase from the current share price.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The secure, agile networks business contains switching, routing, and wireless solutions. The hybrid work division has products for collaboration and contact center needs. The end-to-end security group has products spanning a variety of threat prevention necessities. The Internet for the future division has routed optical networks, silicon, and optics. Optimized application experiences offer solutions such as full stack observability. Services are Cisco's technical support and advanced services offerings. In collaboration with Cisco's initiative on growing software and services, its revenue model is focused on increasing subscriptions and recurring sales.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

