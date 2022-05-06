Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for AppLovin: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of AppLovin APP and lower its price target from $112.00 to $100.00.

Shares of AppLovin are trading down 4.02% over the last 24 hours, at $35.01 per share.

A move to $100.00 would account for a 185.61% increase from the current share price.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide advanced tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their apps.

