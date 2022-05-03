Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Colgate-Palmolive: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Colgate-Palmolive CL and lower its price target from $81.00 to $77.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are trading down 0.3% over the last 24 hours, at $74.95 per share.

A move to $77.00 would account for a 2.73% increase from the current share price.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries (international sales account for about 70% of its consolidated total, including approximately 45% from emerging regions). It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.