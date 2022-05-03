Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Chegg: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Chegg CHGG and lower its price target from $37.00 to $20.00.

Shares of Chegg are trading down 29.92% over the last 24 hours, at $17.50 per share.

A move to $20.00 would account for a 14.25% increase from the current share price.

About Chegg

Chegg Inc is an American educational services company that specializes in textbook rentals, course assistance, and online tutoring. The company focuses on high school and college level students who are able to rent textbooks for various courses and return them to the company after completion. Rentals are typically transacted at a low cost relative to the purchase of textbooks at full price. The company offers over 25,000 textbook titles for students to rent and historically has had over 7.8 million students use its services. Chegg also provides course and professor reviews, standardized test preparation, career preparation, and study materials on its website. Textbook rentals provide the majority of the company's revenue followed by online educational services.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

