Mizuho Maintains Buy Rating for Enterprise Prods Partners: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Enterprise Prods Partners EPD and raise its price target from $30.00 to $32.00.

Shares of Enterprise Prods Partners are trading up 2.28% over the last 24 hours, at $26.20 per share.

A move to $32.00 would account for a 22.16% increase from the current share price.

About Enterprise Prods Partners

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

