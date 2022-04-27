B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral Rating for Enphase Energy: Here's What You Need To Know

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Enphase Energy ENPH and raise its price target from $155.00 to $171.00.

Shares of Enphase Energy are trading up 8.49% over the last 24 hours, at $166.90 per share.

A move to $171.00 would account for a 2.46% increase from the current share price.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.