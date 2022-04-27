Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for AGNC Investment: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of AGNC Investment AGNC and lower its price target from $15.00 to $13.00.

Shares of AGNC Investment are trading up 0.77% over the last 24 hours, at $11.15 per share.

A move to $13.00 would account for a 16.54% increase from the current share price.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities or other investments in or related to, the housing, mortgage or real estate markets.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.