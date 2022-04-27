B of A Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Raytheon Technologies: Here's What You Need To Know

B of A Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Raytheon Technologies RTX and raise its price target from $115.00 to $130.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies are trading up 0.04% over the last 24 hours, at $99.23 per share.

A move to $130.00 would account for a 31.01% increase from the current share price.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to the commercial aerospace manufactures and to the defense market as a prime and subprime contractor. The company operates in four segments: Pratt & Whitney, an engine manufacturer, Collins Aerospace, which is a diversified aerospace supplier, and intelligence, space and airborne systems, a mix between a sensors business and a government IT contractor, and integrated defense and missile systems, a defense prime contractor focusing on missiles and missile defense hardware.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

