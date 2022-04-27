Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Rating for Mohawk Industries: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of Mohawk Industries MHK and lower its price target from $220.00 to $190.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries are trading up 0.59% over the last 24 hours, at $125.44 per share.

A move to $190.00 would account for a 51.47% increase from the current share price.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. The Georgia-based company has grown from a U.S.-focused carpeting manufacturer to a leading global player in the diversified flooring market. Mohawk operates three reporting segments: global ceramic ($3.6 billion of sales in 2019), North America flooring ($3.8 billion), and rest of the world flooring ($2.5 billion). The company generates approximately 60% of its sales in the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.