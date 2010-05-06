SWS Group, Inc. to Present at Global Securities Industry Conference on May 18 in New York City

DALLAS, May 6 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- The executive management of SWS Group, Inc. SWS will make a presentation at the Global Securities Industry Conference at the Omni Hotel in New York, NY, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

A live webcast of the SWS presentation will be available on the SWS Group home page at www.swst.com. A webcast replay will be available for several days following the conference. The conference is hosted by Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc.

SWS Group, Inc. is a Dallas-based financial services company offering a broad range of services through its subsidiaries – Southwest Securities, Inc., Southwest Securities, FSB and SWS Financial Services, Inc. The company's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SWS.

SOURCE SWS Group, Inc.