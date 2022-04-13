HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Ikena Oncology, Raises Price Target To $26

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Ikena Oncology IKNA and raise its price target from $25.00 to $26.00.

Shares of Ikena Oncology are trading up 7.06% over the last 24 hours, at $7.28 per share.

A move to $26.00 would account for a 257.14 increase% shift from the current share price.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Inc is a targeted oncology company developing precision medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups with specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate, IK-930, is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, or TEAD, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. The Hippo pathway is genetically altered in approximately 10% of human cancers and is widely accepted as a prevalent driver of cancer pathogenesis and a mediator of poor outcomes for patients.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.