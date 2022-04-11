Piper Sandler Upgrades Rating to Overweight for ChampionX, Raises Price Target To $30

Piper Sandler upgraded its rating of ChampionX CHX to Overweight with a price target of $30.00, changing its price target from $28.00 to $30.00.

Shares of ChampionX are trading down 0.67% over the last 24 hours, at $23.66 per share.

A move to $30.00 would account for a 26.8 increase% shift from the current share price.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp helps companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently. The company operates in four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, which offers products and services that cover a broad range of onshore and offshore chemical solutions in production and midstream operations; Production & Automation Technologies offers artificial lift equipment, end-to-end automation, and digital solutions, as well as other production equipment, it also offers automation and optimization hardware and software; Drilling Technologies includes polycrystalline diamond cutter ("PDC") inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools; and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. The Chemical & Automation segments both generate the majority of the revenue for the company.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.