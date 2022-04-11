Citigroup Upgrades Rating to Buy for Wells Fargo, Lowers Price Target To $56

Citigroup upgraded its rating of Wells Fargo WFC to Buy with a price target of $56.00, changing its price target from $58.00 to $56.00.

Shares of Wells Fargo are trading up 0.95% over the last 24 hours, at $49.20 per share.

A move to $56.00 would account for a 13.83 increase% shift from the current share price.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.