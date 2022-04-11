Baird Downgrades Rating to Neutral for NVIDIA, Lowers Price Target To $225

Baird downgraded its rating of NVIDIA NVDA to Neutral with a price target of $225.00, changing its price target from $360.00 to $225.00.

Shares of NVIDIA are trading down 4.75% over the last 24 hours, at $220.21 per share.

A move to $225.00 would account for a 2.18 increase% shift from the current share price.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.