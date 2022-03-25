 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Viper Energy Partners
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 5:13pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $33.25 versus the current price of Viper Energy Partners at $31.51, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Viper Energy Partners over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 16.67% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VNOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

