Analyst Ratings For Block
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 9:26am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Block (NYSE:SQ) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 13 7 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 7 6 0 0 0
2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 20 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Block has an average price target of $189.9 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $147.00.

Below is a summary of how these 20 analysts rated Block over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 23.17% from the previous average price target of $247.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

