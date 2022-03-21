 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Q2 Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:01pm   Comments
Expert Ratings For Q2 Holdings

Within the last quarter, Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $85.25 versus the current price of Q2 Holdings at $62.9, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Q2 Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 19.48% from the previous average price target of $105.88.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for QTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy

