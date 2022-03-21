 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Momentive Global
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 11:06am
Expert Ratings For Momentive Global

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Momentive Global has an average price target of $19.5 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $18.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Momentive Global over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 21.21% from the previous average price target of $24.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MNTV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

