Expert Ratings For Tractor Supply
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 9:59am   Comments
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $247.75 with a high of $270.00 and a low of $230.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Tractor Supply over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 11.5% from the previous average price target of $222.20.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TSCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TSCO

