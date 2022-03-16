 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Fiverr International
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fiverr International has an average price target of $100.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $80.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Fiverr International over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 42.31% from the previous average price target of $173.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FVRR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

