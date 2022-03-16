 Skip to main content

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Roblox
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:12am   Comments
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Roblox

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 10 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 7 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

These 12 analysts have an average price target of $85.0 versus the current price of Roblox at $39.26, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Roblox over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 21.78% increase from the previous average price target of $108.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RBLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2022JefferiesMaintainsHold
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RBLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
