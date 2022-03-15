 Skip to main content

Where Dollar General Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:41am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar General has an average price target of $232.29 with a high of $263.00 and a low of $220.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Dollar General over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 10.91% from the previous average price target of $260.75.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

